Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. 8,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,723. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $8.398 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.