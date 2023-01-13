Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,919. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.57.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.