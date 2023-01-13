Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 734 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,717 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

VAW traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.95. The stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.04. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

