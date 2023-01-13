Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 89,268 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,836,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,268 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $47,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,165,000 after acquiring an additional 743,728 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 483,580 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,358,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,234 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 2,225,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,043,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,037,000 after buying an additional 24,611 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.31. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,852. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

