Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $364.81 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $434.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.43 and a 200 day moving average of $358.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

