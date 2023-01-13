Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

