Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 338 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.7% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $159.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

