Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,903.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 351,888 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Shopify by 853.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after buying an additional 1,761,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Shopify by 1,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.05.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $117.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

