Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LTG Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $79.12.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

