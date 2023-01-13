Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $617,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,430,000 after acquiring an additional 194,468 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,172,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,284,000 after acquiring an additional 342,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,630,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,700,000 after acquiring an additional 242,478 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

