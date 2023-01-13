Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $738,000 Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.67. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $3.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

