Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 244.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 80.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,999 shares of company stock valued at $15,912,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

PGR opened at $132.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.89. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

