Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $683,000 in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

