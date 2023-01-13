Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 889,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,624.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $358,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $362,624.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,901 shares of company stock valued at $751,986 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RVMD. Oppenheimer started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 829.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

