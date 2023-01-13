Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIQUY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($176.34) to €163.00 ($175.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($154.84) to €148.00 ($159.14) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.89.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

