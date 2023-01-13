Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 655 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 93,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 106,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $111,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 93,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.47.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock worth $177,762,793 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.70 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

