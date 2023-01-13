Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASH opened at $111.73 on Friday. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.87.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.10 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

