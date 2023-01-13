Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $176.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average of $162.03.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

