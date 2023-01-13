Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 465 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 256.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 52.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $266.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.86. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $323.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.55 and a 200 day moving average of $282.18.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Stephens upped their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

