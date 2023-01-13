Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 4,720 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 32,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 17.4% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

Shares of PEP opened at $175.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

