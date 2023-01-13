Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,118,000 after purchasing an additional 585,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after purchasing an additional 523,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,546,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,294,000 after purchasing an additional 500,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. StockNews.com cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,269,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,164,927. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $164.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.61. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $127.94 and a one year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

