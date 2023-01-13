monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Lowered to $130.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised monday.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $110.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day moving average is $111.02. monday.com has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $243.30.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.69. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $136.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.63 million. Analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

