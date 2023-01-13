Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Acquired by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Monroe Capital worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,410. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $183.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -852.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9,990.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCC. B. Riley began coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About Monroe Capital

(Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Articles

