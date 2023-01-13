Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Lessened by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,637 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises about 0.8% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned 0.12% of Moody’s worth $51,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.6 %

Moody’s stock opened at $312.40 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $376.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.41.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.