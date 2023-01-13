Morgan Stanley Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $145.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.52.

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

FDX stock opened at $191.89 on Monday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $260.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.03.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after buying an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

