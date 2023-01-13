Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.25. 226,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,934,843. The firm has a market cap of $154.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.72. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.61.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

