Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $88.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.61.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $153.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $451,711,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

