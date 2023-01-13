Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.26

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.26 and traded as high as C$17.41. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$17.33, with a volume of 21,670 shares.

MRG.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.69, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$689.54 million and a PE ratio of 1.33.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

