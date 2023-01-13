MUSE ENT NFT Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 48% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $38,432.22 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00425363 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,828.92 or 0.30044242 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.29 or 0.00970511 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00597063 USD and is down -30.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,203.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

