National Bank Financial Boosts Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Price Target to C$0.90

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Adventus Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.86.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

