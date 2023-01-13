National Bank Financial Boosts Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Price Target to C$0.90

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Adventus Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.86.
Adventus Mining Company Profile
