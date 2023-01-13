National Bank Financial Boosts Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Price Target to C$8.50

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Osisko Development Price Performance
ODV traded down 0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 4.75. 2,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is 4.68. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of 3.84 and a 1-year high of 13.38.
Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 17.47 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Osisko Development will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Osisko Development Company Profile
Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.
