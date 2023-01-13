National Bank Financial Boosts Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Price Target to C$8.50

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Osisko Development Price Performance

ODV traded down 0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 4.75. 2,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is 4.68. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of 3.84 and a 1-year high of 13.38.

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 17.47 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Osisko Development will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Development

Osisko Development Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Osisko Development by 112.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 423,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 223,867 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Development during the third quarter worth about $1,328,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Osisko Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

