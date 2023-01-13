National Bank Financial Cuts Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target to C$5.25

Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aris Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aris Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Aris Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTC TPRFF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. 54,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,444. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. Aris Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

