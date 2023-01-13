National Bank Financial Raises Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Price Target to C$20.00

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Ero Copper to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE ERO opened at $15.39 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ero Copper stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

