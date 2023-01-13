National Bank Financial Raises Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to C$8.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KGC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,067,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.83. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

