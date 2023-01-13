National Bankshares Boosts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$46.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 43.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,457.00.

EDV traded up C$0.28 on Friday, reaching C$32.06. The company had a trading volume of 275,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,721. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$22.77 and a one year high of C$35.44.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$740.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$745.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,260. In other news, Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,260. Also, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.07, for a total transaction of C$529,500.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,195,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,159,983,818.94. Insiders sold a total of 289,500 shares of company stock worth $7,728,700 over the last ninety days.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

