National Bankshares Lowers Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$11.25

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.63.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WDO traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.00. The company had a trading volume of 497,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,452. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 89.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.09 and a one year high of C$16.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$43,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Featured Stories

