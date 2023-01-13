National Bankshares Raises Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$18.25

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$17.25 to C$18.25 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
D.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.72.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$16.41 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$14.48 and a 1-year high of C$30.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$756.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
