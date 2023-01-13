National Bankshares Raises First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$14.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FR. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
Shares of FR stock remained flat at C$11.85 during trading on Friday. 624,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,946.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.82. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$8.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.41.
Insider Transactions at First Majestic Silver
In other news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total value of C$26,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at C$160,979.40. In related news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total transaction of C$26,721.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,979.40. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.97, for a total transaction of C$548,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,645,500. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,344 shares of company stock worth $841,402.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Further Reading
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’sWhat You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.