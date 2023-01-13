National Bankshares Raises First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$14.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FR. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock remained flat at C$11.85 during trading on Friday. 624,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,946.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.82. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$8.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.41.

Insider Transactions at First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$208.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total value of C$26,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at C$160,979.40. In related news, Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total transaction of C$26,721.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,979.40. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.97, for a total transaction of C$548,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,645,500. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,344 shares of company stock worth $841,402.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

