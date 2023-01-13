National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.72

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.72 and last traded at $47.69, with a volume of 19333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

NATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $427.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,459,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,137 shares of company stock worth $124,665. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth $35,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

