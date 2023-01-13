National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.70.
National Retail Properties Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46.
Institutional Trading of National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.