National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46.

Institutional Trading of National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at about $18,467,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.