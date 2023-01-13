Navcoin (NAV) Trading 42.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $215.54 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00107648 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00198946 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00064026 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00032862 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000358 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,271,322 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.