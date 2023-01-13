NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 18.8% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00009645 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $189.40 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00081138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00064451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023616 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000249 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,144,708 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 846,144,708 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.78573229 USD and is up 11.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $216,289,191.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

