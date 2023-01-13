Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Neogen from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair raised Neogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 355.40 and a beta of 0.79. Neogen has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $39.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

