Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Neogen from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair raised Neogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Neogen Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 355.40 and a beta of 0.79. Neogen has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $39.97.
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
