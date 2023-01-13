Nervos Network Trading Up 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $106.57 million and $2.71 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,892.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000423 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00446515 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00018199 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00879139 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00110350 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.96 or 0.00629681 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00224081 BTC.
Nervos Network Coin Profile
Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nervos Network
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars.
