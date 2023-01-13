Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEXXY. New Street Research began coverage on Nexi in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nexi from €13.00 ($13.98) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nexi from €10.50 ($11.29) to €11.25 ($12.10) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of NEXXY stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. Nexi has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

