Nexo Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Nexo has a market capitalization of $400.78 million and approximately $45.60 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00003785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00431489 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,756.36 or 0.30472607 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00976649 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io.

Nexo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

