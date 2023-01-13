NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NXRT. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.57.

Shares of NXRT opened at $44.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $95.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $99,079.11. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,283.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

