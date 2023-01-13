NFT Price Reaches $0.0148 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. NFT has a market capitalization of $545,045.36 and approximately $155.44 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00042587 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018285 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00230637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000098 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01460933 USD and is down -5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,236.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”



