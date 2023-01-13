Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Acquires Shares of 145,806 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 145,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $510,079,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,469,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,838,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 253,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,335,156. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Stories

