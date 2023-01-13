Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Buys 1,630 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,074,000 after buying an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,936,000 after purchasing an additional 675,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after purchasing an additional 569,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,093,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,448,000 after purchasing an additional 104,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

NEE stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,250. The company has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.